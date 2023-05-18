Pic Talk: Mrunal Thakur sizzles in Black

Sita Ramam beauty Mrunal Thakur is all glamorous with her recent posts. She made her Cannes debut this year and the actress sizzled in a black-lace pant suit and the pictures are now viral on social media. “I didn’t come this far to only come this far. #YesICannes Ready to take on the @festivaldecannes experience. Join me on this glamorous little journey #StayTuned” posted Mrunal along with the ten pictures she posted on Instagram. The actress is shooting for Nani’s next film which is a romantic entertainer and the film hits the screens in December this year.

