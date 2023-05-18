Hollywood Director’s Desire To Work With NTR and Charan

Hollywood director Rob Marshall, who is waiting for his ‘Little Mermaid’ release expressed his interest to work with NTR and Ram Charan. The Disney movie, Little Mermaid is the old-age story of a princess Ariel, starring Halle Bailey and will have its world premiere on May 26th. The director of the film while promoting it globally, interacted with one of the Indian publications and he was asked about his interest to work with Indian actors.

Rob Marshall in no time said that he is interested to work with Naatu Naatu actors NTR and Ram Charan. He said he is impressed with their performance in the RRR movie and mainly their dance moves for the Naatu Naatu song. Rob Marshell’s statement once again proves the popularity of RRR globally.