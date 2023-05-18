Lengthy runtime for Prabhas’ Adipurush

Adipurush is the next biggie of Indian cinema and it would head for a pan-Indian release on June 16th across the globe in multiple languages. The trailer brought enough expectations on the film and Adipurush is expected to have a drama along with a high voltage action. The final runtime of Adipurush is locked and the film will last for 2 hours and 54 minutes. It is quite lengthy considering the current trend and the film’s genre.

The team of Adipurush is quite confident on the film. Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan are the lead actors in this mythological drama inspired by Ramayana. T Series, Retrophiles and UV Creations are the producers. The major budget of the film is allocated for the VFX effects. Prabhas plays Lord Rama and Saif Ali Khan will be seen as Ravana in this mythological drama. A grand set of promotions will start by the end of this month.