Anni Manchi Sakunamule Review

Anni Manchi Sakunamule Movie Review
Live Updates:
6:40 AM Family oriented scenes on the occassion of Marriage are good.
6:10 AM Rishi becomes popular as a food blogger om youtube
First Half Report :
The director tries hard to make an urbane film with family feud as the backdrop. Pretty average so far.
5:35 AM Movie now shifts to italy. Rishi and Arya on business trip to Italy
5:20 AM Some lighter moments between Rishi and friends.
5:00 AM Rishi(Santosh Sobhan ) , Arya ( Malavika) are friends
4:55 AM Rajendraprasad , Naresh families are friends and grow together.
4:45 AM Showtime . Movie opens in a maternity hospital.
Release date : 18 May 2023
Director : B. V. Nandini Reddy
Music director : Mickey J. Meyer
Cinematography : Sunny Kurapati
Richard Prasad
Language : Telugu
Producers : Swapna Cinema
Mitra Vinda Movies