Anni Manchi Sakunamule Review

Anni Manchi Sakunamule Movie Review

Live Updates:

6:40 AM Family oriented scenes on the occassion of Marriage are good.

6:10 AM Rishi becomes popular as a food blogger om youtube

First Half Report :

The director tries hard to make an urbane film with family feud as the backdrop. Pretty average so far.

5:35 AM Movie now shifts to italy. Rishi and Arya on business trip to Italy

5:20 AM Some lighter moments between Rishi and friends.

5:00 AM Rishi(Santosh Sobhan ) , Arya ( Malavika) are friends

4:55 AM Rajendraprasad , Naresh families are friends and grow together.

4:45 AM Showtime . Movie opens in a maternity hospital.

Release date : 18 May 2023

Director : B. V. Nandini Reddy

Music director : Mickey J. Meyer

Cinematography : Sunny Kurapati

Richard Prasad

Language : Telugu

Producers : Swapna Cinema

Mitra Vinda Movies

