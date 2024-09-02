x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Home > Movie News

Pic Talk: NTR and Jahnvi Kapoor’s Romantic Pose

Published on September 2, 2024 by

Pic Talk: NTR and Jahnvi Kapoor’s Romantic Pose

NTR’s upcoming film Devara is due for September release. The film directed by Koratala Siva marks the debut of Sridevi’s daughter Janhvi Kapoor to Telugu. The third single from the film is all set to create a storm on September 4th. The video song of Daavudi will be out and the makers released a thrilling poster of NTR and Janhvi’s romance along with the announcement. The romantic number is shot in a set on NTR and Janhvi. The actress looked sexy and beautiful in the released poster. Anirudh is scoring the music and the released singles have been chartbusters.

Devara happens to be the next big awaited film in Indian cinema. Saif Ali Khan essays the role of the lead villain in this action thriller that is made on a record budget. Devara is high on expectations and all the theatrical, non-theatrical deals have been closed. Devara will also be an acid test for Koratala Siva after a debacle like Acharya. NTR Arts and Yuvasudha Arts jointly produced Devara and the film is slated for September 27th release.

