Home > Movie News

Balayya to surprise as Lord Srikrishna?

Balayya to surprise as Lord Srikrishna?

It is almost official about the debut of Nandamuri successor Mokshagna. His debut film will be launched in a grand manner on September 6th and Tollywood sensation Prasanth Varma will direct this film. What’s more exciting and interesting for Nandamuri fans is that Balakrishna will be seen in a guest role in this mythological film and he will essay the role of Lord Krishna in this untitled film. The last ten minutes of the film is the major highlight as it happened for Hanuman. Sudhakar Cherukuri’s SLV Cinemas are the producers.

A grand launch is planned on the occasion of Mokshagna’s birthday and the regular shoot will follow. Some of the top technicians will work for this prestigious film and the project will have a release next year. Mokshagna is preparing himself for the role and he is trained in Vizag. He also lost weight and some of the recent clicks of Moskhagna thrilled the fans. Finally, Balakrishna is getting the right launch for his son Mokshagna.

