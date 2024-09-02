x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Naga Chaitanya Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding Photos
Naga Chaitanya Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding Photos
Nisha Aggarwal Pretty Look In Chikankari
Nisha Aggarwal Pretty Look In Chikankari
Nabha Natesh Stunning Look In Red Dress
Nabha Natesh Stunning Look In Red Dress
Tripti Dimri Stylish Attire
Tripti Dimri Stylish Attire
Tamannaah Bhatia Bubbly Look
Tamannaah Bhatia Bubbly Look
Nushrratt Bharuccha Hot In Red Bikini
Nushrratt Bharuccha Hot In Red Bikini
Esha Gupta In Dubai
Esha Gupta In Dubai
Shreya Ghoshal Divine Look
Shreya Ghoshal Divine Look
Sonakshi and Zaheer iqbal Rome Trip
Sonakshi and Zaheer iqbal Rome Trip
AshuReddy Bold Photo Shoot
AshuReddy Bold Photo Shoot
Nayanthara Mesmerizing PhotoShoot
Nayanthara Mesmerizing PhotoShoot
Pushpa2 The Rule Shoot Unseen Pics
Pushpa2 The Rule Shoot Unseen Pics
Sree Leela Stunning Looks In Black
Sree Leela Stunning Looks In Black
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Red Saree
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Red Saree
Nora Fatehi Hot In Black
Nora Fatehi Hot In Black
Manushi Chhillar Chilling Out
Manushi Chhillar Chilling Out
NagaChaitanya And Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding
NagaChaitanya And Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding
Nikhil Siddharth Son Dheera’s First touch of the Sea
Nikhil Siddharth Son Dheera’s First touch of the Sea
Priyamani Stunning Looks In Black
Priyamani Stunning Looks In Black
Anikha surendran Gorgeous Look
Anikha surendran Gorgeous Look
View all stories
Home > Politics

Waqf Amendment Bill: Asaduddin calls for nationwide protest

Published on September 2, 2024 by

TRENDING

image
TDP Leaders Demand Arrest of MP Vijayasai Reddy
image
Seethakkka pained over ‘urban naxal’ remark
image
Vijay Deverakonda to launch ‘The Girlfriend’ Teaser
image
Manchu Family Drama: Father-Son Duo Police Complaint Against Each Other?
image
Chartered Flight culture is now all over Tollywood

Waqf Amendment Bill: Asaduddin calls for nationwide protest

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi criticized the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2024 and called for a countrywide protests at a protest rally in Telangana. Addressing a protest against the bill today, the AIMIM chief said that the Indian Muslim Personal Law Board had decided to launch a nationwide protest and said, “For Waqf (reforms), we have gathered. All India Muslim Personal Law Board will stage the protest and make people aware that the bill is unconstitutional. The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024 became the name of Waqf Law, 1995 amended to “Uniform Management, Empowerment, Efficiency and Development of Waqf Law, 1995”.

The law clearly defines “waqf” as “waqf” of someone who has practiced Islam for at least five years and is the owner of this property, and the creation of a Waqf-alal-aulad does not lead to rejection of inheritance law to women’s rights. This Bill provides for the deletion of Section 40 of the Board’s power to decide on the ownership of immovable property and the submission of the Waqf account of the Mutawallis to the Board through the central portal and the submission of the Waqf account by the Mutawallis. It consists of two members and submits an appeal to the Supreme Court within 90 days of the court order. The bill also provides for the establishment of separate endowment committees for Boharas and Aghakhanis. The government introduced the bill in the recent budget sessions which decided to refer it to the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) for further consideration.

On August 30, the second meeting of the Joint Parliamentary Committee was held at the Parliament Building under the leadership of MP Jagadambika Pal. The committee includes the All India Sunni Jamiyatul Ulama in Mumbai, the Delhi-based Indian Muslim Organization for Civil Rights Movement, the Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf Board and the Rajasthan State Muslim Waqf Board. They are invited people to express their views. Sources said Waqf by Users was the major issue to be discussed. Therefore, the government should not interfere in this. The JPC has also sought views and suggestions from the public, NGOs, experts, stakeholders and institutions.

-Sanyogita

Next Balayya to surprise as Lord Srikrishna? Previous Janaka Aithe Ganaka Press Meet
else

TRENDING

image
Vijay Deverakonda to launch ‘The Girlfriend’ Teaser
image
Manchu Family Drama: Father-Son Duo Police Complaint Against Each Other?
image
Chartered Flight culture is now all over Tollywood

Latest

image
TDP Leaders Demand Arrest of MP Vijayasai Reddy
image
Seethakkka pained over ‘urban naxal’ remark
image
Vijay Deverakonda to launch ‘The Girlfriend’ Teaser
image
Manchu Family Drama: Father-Son Duo Police Complaint Against Each Other?
image
Chartered Flight culture is now all over Tollywood

Most Read

image
TDP Leaders Demand Arrest of MP Vijayasai Reddy
image
Seethakkka pained over ‘urban naxal’ remark
image
Pawan Kalyan Pledges Personal Trust Funds for Kadapa Municipal School Development

Related Articles

Naga Chaitanya Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding Photos Nisha Aggarwal Pretty Look In Chikankari Nabha Natesh Stunning Look In Red Dress Tripti Dimri Stylish Attire Tamannaah Bhatia Bubbly Look Nushrratt Bharuccha Hot In Red Bikini Esha Gupta In Dubai Shreya Ghoshal Divine Look Sonakshi and Zaheer iqbal Rome Trip AshuReddy Bold Photo Shoot Nayanthara Mesmerizing PhotoShoot Pushpa2 The Rule Shoot Unseen Pics Sree Leela Stunning Looks In Black Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Red Saree Nora Fatehi Hot In Black Manushi Chhillar Chilling Out NagaChaitanya And Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding Nikhil Siddharth Son Dheera’s First touch of the Sea Priyamani Stunning Looks In Black Anikha surendran Gorgeous Look