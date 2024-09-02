TDP MLAs Criticized for Extravagant Rallies in the USA

Telugu Desam Party (TDP), a prominent political force in Andhra Pradesh, has always been known for its disciplined cadre and leadership. Under the guidance of N. Chandrababu Naidu, the party has often emphasized humility and maintaining a low profile, especially after electoral victories. However, recent actions by certain MLAs have sparked discontent among the party’s rank and file, leading to discussions on the need for introspection within the party.

Suresh Kakarla and Venigandla Ramu, both newly elected TDP MLAs, have recently been in the limelight for their extravagant celebrations in the United States. They were seen organizing public car rallies, being showered with flowers from helicopters, and hosting grand events across various American cities. This display of wealth and pomp has raised eyebrows, not only among the general public but also within the TDP itself. It’s acceptable for them to have felicitations in their respective hometowns, held indoors in banquet rooms, but they should have avoided taking it to roads and public parking lots. Another concern is the timing of these celebrations. While parts of Andhra Pradesh are submerged due to floods, MLA Venigandla Ramu still went ahead with his victory rally in Dallas.

Contradicting the Party’s Stance

The actions of these MLAs stand in stark contrast to the directives of TDP leader Chandrababu Naidu, who has always advocated for modesty and restraint. Naidu’s call for a low-profile approach after the elections was aimed at projecting the party’s commitment to service and governance rather than showmanship. The TDP leadership has often stressed that public service should take precedence over personal celebrations, especially when done in foreign lands.

Party Cadre’s Expectations

The TDP’s common cadre, who have tirelessly worked at the grassroots level, are particularly disappointed by these displays of extravagance. Many feel that while a felicitation in the hometowns of these MLAs is appropriate to honor their electoral success, such grandiose celebrations abroad are unnecessary and could tarnish the party’s image.

Party workers argue that the true recognition of an MLA’s achievement lies in their work for the people, not in showy parades and rallies. The sentiment is that such displays are not only a misallocation of resources but also risk alienating the voters who expect their leaders to be humble and focused on addressing their issues.

The Way Forward

As the TDP navigates through this internal discord, there is a growing call for these MLAs to align their actions with the party’s core values. The need for introspection is clear—TDP leaders must ensure that their conduct reflects the principles of modesty and service that the party expects

While celebrating victories is natural, it is crucial that such celebrations are in line with the expectations of the party and its supporters. The TDP’s strength has always been its connection with the people, and maintaining that bond requires leaders to act with the humility and dedication that Chandrababu Naidu has long championed.

The party must now address these concerns to prevent any further erosion of its image, particularly as it prepares for the challenges ahead in Andhra Pradesh’s ever-evolving political landscape.