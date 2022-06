Paayal Rajput scored a super hit on her debut with RX 100 but none of her recent films ended up impressive. The glamorous beauty loves to post sizzling clicks of her on Instagram page. Paayal Rajput looked super hot and sexy enough in a stylish yellow outfit. The pictures from her past photo shoot are now viral all over. This is one of her best photo shoots. On the work front, Paayal Rajput is busy with Aadi Saikumar’s film and she has a couple of other projects lined up.

Telugu360 is always open for the best and bright journalists. If you are interested in full-time or freelance, email us at Krishna@telugu360.com.