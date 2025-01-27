x
palak agrawal in my south diva calender 2025
Annusriya Tripathi In My South Diva Calender 2025
Richa Joshi In My South Diva Calender 2025
Kanika Mann Snapped In My South Diva Calender 2025
Aishwarya Krishna Snapped At My South Diva Calendar 2025
Malvi Malhotra at My South Diva Calendar 2025
Rhea Sachdeva PhotoShoot
Khushi Kapoor Glamour Look
Bhagyashri Borse Sunshine Photoshoot
KeerthySuresh & Antony Thattil wedding Photos
Payal Rajput at Movie launch
Anupama parameswaran In Paradha Teaser Launch Event
Sangeetha In Paradha Teaser Launch Event
Darshana Rajendran In Paradha Teaser Launch Event
Nabha Natesh Throwback Memories Of Himalayas
Pooja Hegde Deva In Blood Red
Sree Leela’s Different Moods
Anil Ravipudi Interview
Priyanka Chopra Chilkur Balaji Temple
Priyanka Mohan Divine Look In Green Saree
Movie News

Pic Talk: Pooja Hegde sizzles in Style

Published on January 27, 2025 by swathy

Dusky girl Pooja Hegde has no Telugu films but she is occupied with Tamil and Hindi films. The actress sizzled and presented herself in style in one of her recent photoshoots. Dressed in a long skirt, the actress looked hot, stylish and beautiful. She carried a style and her fans are thrilled enough. Pooja Hegde posted a bunch of clicks in the same outfit oozing her glamour dose. Pooja Hegde will be seen beside Vijay in his last film that will release next year. Her Bollywood film Deva featuring Shahid Kapoor is slated for release next month.

