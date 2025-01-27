Pic Talk: Pooja Hegde sizzles in Style

Dusky girl Pooja Hegde has no Telugu films but she is occupied with Tamil and Hindi films. The actress sizzled and presented herself in style in one of her recent photoshoots. Dressed in a long skirt, the actress looked hot, stylish and beautiful. She carried a style and her fans are thrilled enough. Pooja Hegde posted a bunch of clicks in the same outfit oozing her glamour dose. Pooja Hegde will be seen beside Vijay in his last film that will release next year. Her Bollywood film Deva featuring Shahid Kapoor is slated for release next month.

