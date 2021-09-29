Pic Talk: Pushpa Raj’s Srivalli aka Rashmika

The character introduction poster of Rashmika Mandanna who plays Allu Arjun’s love interest in Pushpa dropped a little while back.

Rashmika is seen as ‘Srivalli’ and the film. There is a visible transformation in terms of looks as Rashmika sports a de-glam look in the poster.

Much Allu Arjun’s look, Rashmika is also going de-glam for Pushpa.

Sukumar is directing Pushpa: The Rise which will be out in theatres this Christmas. The second single from the album will be out soon.

Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media are producing the film.