Why postal ballots are important in Huzurabad byelection?

Will postal ballots decide the outcome of the prestigious Huzurabad byelection? All the major political parties are working hard to ensure that the postal ballots go their way. Hectic lobbying is on to woo those voting through the postal ballot. The postal ballots thus have become crucial for all the important candidates.

A unique feature of the Huzurabad elections is that there are more than 12000 postal ballots. As per the new rules brought into force by the Election Commision, the disabled and those above 80 years of age have been given the option of using the postal ballots. In Huzurabad assembly byelection, there are as many as 4454 voters who are above the age of 80 years. They would be able to vote through the postal ballot.

Similarly, there are 8139 disabled voters. They too would be able to exercise their franchise through the postal ballots. Besides, there are 147 employees, who would exercise their right to vote through the postal ballots. The total number of postal ballots is between 6 to 7 per cent. This could well be the winning margin in the election. Hence, the postal ballot votes have become very crucial in Huzurabad.

The political parties are devising strategies to garner every postal vote in their favour. The parties are already wooing the voters. Activists of all the three parties are said to be cajoling and convincing the postal ballot voters to vote for them. Different strategies are being employed to lure them.