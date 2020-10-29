Pic Talk: Rakul Preet stuns in Casuals

Punjabi beauty Rakul Preet Singh has been facing the heat. None of her recent movies raked money at the box-office and the top actress was also named in the drugs case. She is quite confident about making her comeback soon. Rakul Preet stunned everyone in casuals. The click was taken during a shoot break. Rakul who lost oodles of weight is fit enough and she hits the gym on regular basis. She has done several glamorous roles in Telugu and Hindi. The actress is shooting for Krish’s film with Vaishnav Tej and she will soon join the sets of Nithiin’s Check.

