Nithiin changes plans for Rang De

Young actor Nithiin’s upcoming movie Rang De is carrying decent expectations and the film would hit the screens next year. Venky Atluri is the director and Keerthy Suresh is the leading lady. A small portion of the shoot along with two songs are planned to be canned in Italy. But the situation changed badly in Italy from the past one week because of the second wave of coronavirus cases. The unit of Rang De is expected to fly to Italy tomorrow and the Italy schedule got called off.

The makers are on the hunt for other alternatives for the shoot. There are a lot of restrictions imposed in Italy now. Nithiin and his team will shoot for the songs in sets and Dubai is also considered as the other available option. Things will be finalized in a week. The shoot of Rang De will complete by November. Sithara Entertainments are the producers and Devi Sri Prasad is composing the music.