F3 shoot pushed to 2021

Anil Ravipudi is on cloud nine with the success of Sarileru Neekevvaru. He planned a sequel for his comic entertainer F2 and the film is titled F3. Venkatesh, Varun Tej, Tamannaah and Mehreen will reprise their roles in this hilarious comic entertainer. The coronavirus pandemic spoiled all his plans. The film’s shoot was planned to commence in November and is pushed to December. Going with the update, the shoot may not commence in December as Venkatesh is yet to allocate his dates for the movie in December.

Suresh Babu wants Venkatesh to take some more time to start the shoots. Varun Tej will have to complete couple of schedules for his boxing drama before joining the sets of F3. Tamannaah too recently recovered from coronavirus. Considering all these, the makers of the film decided to push the shoot to next year. Dil Raju’s Sri Venkateswara Creations are the producers. There are talks that the shoot of F3 will commence post Sankranthi. Anil Ravipudi and his team are trying their best to release the film as a summer 2021 treat.