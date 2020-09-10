Pic Talk: Rakul Preet’s steamy look

Punjabi girl Rakul Preet Singh is a fitness freak and she practices yoga, meditation on a regular basis. Rakul Preet lost huge weight in the recent times and she was even criticized for her lean look. Rakul Preet has been spotted meditating and she posted the click on her Instagram page. She looked fit and stunning in the yoga outfits. Rakul Preet also runs a chain of gyms and promotes fitness. The actress is currently shooting for Krish’s next film that features Vaishnav Tej in the lead role. The actress is also in talks for Naga Chaitanya’s next film titled Thank You that will roll from October.

Telugu360 is always open for the best and bright journalists. If you are interested in full-time or freelance, email us at Krishna@telugu360.com.