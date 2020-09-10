5 days over, no clues on Antarvedi chariot burning

The Andhra Pradesh Government has appointed a special officer for bringing the situation under control at the Sri Lakshminarasimha Swamy Temple in Antarvedi in East Godavari district. Endowments Additional Commissioner Ramachandra Mohan is now appointed as the special officer. He will stay at the temple for the next 15 days to make sure that normalcy is restored. He is given the special task of ensuring that the new chariot be made and ready for the next celebrations and procession of the deities.

Meanwhile, 5 days are over since the chariot burning occurred but the authorities could not find any conclusive clues to resolve the mystery. Five to six special teams have been formed to question and extract information from the staff of the temple, archakas there, residents of Antarvedi village and also devotees who visited around that time. One team is checking the footage from over 20 CCTV cameras fixed on the temple premises. The staff and devotees found in the footage in the past two weeks were being questioned.

The Government has taken the investigation into the fire very seriously. As of now, there are no firm clues to suspect the involvement of honey hunters. The suspicion angle against the mentally unstable person did not make much progress.

Just like most other untoward incidents at places of worship, the probe into Antarvedi fire is hitting many roadblocks. The Government is under heavy pressure now in view of the continuing mystery. As a precautionary measure, special measures are being taken to keep round the clock surveillance at the sacred chariots of temples all over the State.