Rashmika Mandanna locked for Acharya

Mega Powerstar Ram Charan will be playing a powerful role in Megastar Chiranjeevi’s social drama Acharya. Koratala Siva is the director and Kajal is the leading lady. The makers of Acharya have been in the hunt for an actress beside Ram Charan for some time. The makers are said to have finalized Rashmika Mandanna to romance Ram Charan in Acharya. One of the unit members of Acharya confirmed the same recently.

Rashmika is completely focused on Allu Arjun’s Pushpa and she even learned Chittoor accent for her role. The actress will have to adjust her dates for Pushpa and Acharya as both the films would commence shooting at the same time. The actress will hold talks and will finalize the dates after which she would sign the project. The shoot of Acharya is expected to resume from October and the film is aimed for summer 2021 release.