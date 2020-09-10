Demystifying Bigg boss prank: ‘Who is Kattappa in the house’

In season 4, Bigg boss started the game on day-1 itself. To put this in cinema screenplay language, Bigg boss directly entered ‘Act-2’. The first thing that gave this impression is – putting some contestants in the secret room on day 1 itself. Second thing is, Bigg boss telling all the contestants that there is a Kattappa in the house. But netizens demystify this whole concept of ‘Who is Kattappa’. Details as below.

‘Who is Kappu Chukke (black spot)’ question in Bigg boss Kannada season 7:

Bigg boss has been telling the housemates that there is Kattappa in the house and so housemates have to be very careful. The word ‘Kattappa’ has been taken from the movie of Bahubali, and this word has become synonymous of ‘backstabber; after the stupendous success of the movie. But , the audience knows that Bigg boss has not assigned anyone as Kattappa as of now. Netizens demystify this concept and found that Bigg boss played a similar game in one of the earlier seasons of Bigg boss Kannada. In season 7 of Bigg boss Kannada, Bigg boss told the housemates that there is ‘Kappu chukke’ (black spot) in the house and the housemates have to find out who it is. This Kappu Chukke task continued and the housemates toiled to figure out who among them is that Kappu chukke. Even after the final episode of the show, Bigg boss didn’t reveal who is that ‘Kappu chukke’ he was referring. It was just a prank by Bigg boss to confuse or mislead the housemates as in each and every situation they apply their thoughts and think who is that Kappu chukke.

It seems, now in Bigg boss Telugu season 4, he is following the same pattern. He has been asking the housemates to be wary of ‘Kattappa’ and also showing in the background, the scene of Kattappa backstabbing Bahubali. This is all forcing the housemates to believe there is indeed a Kattappa in the house.

Most of the housemates think it is Akhil Sarthak:

When Bigg boss himself asked the housemates, whom do they think is ‘kattapa’ in the house, most of the housemates voted for Akhil Sarthak. As the question was raised in the second day itself, housemates could not give proper justification for why they think he is Kattappa.

We will have to wait and whether Bigg boss will keep this question unanswered till the end or reveal that it is a prank in upcoming episodes.