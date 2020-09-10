Buzz: Sai Pallavi in talks for Megastar’s Next?

Sai Pallavi is one actress who prefers performance-oriented roles rather than glamorous roles. The actress is in her own happy space and has enough projects lined up. Telugu360 exclusively learned that Sai Pallavi is in talks to play a crucial role in Megastar Chiranjeevi’s next film which is the remake of Vedhalam. Meher Ramesh is the director and the script work is completed recently. An official announcement about the same would be made soon.

Sai Pallavi is in talks to play Chiranjeevi’s sister in the film. The talks are on and things will be finalized soon. Sai Pallavi recently resumed the shoot of Naga Chaitanya’s Love Story that will be wrapped up this month. She will soon join the sets of Rana Daggubati’s Viraata Parvam that is in the final stages of shoot. Chiranjeevi is in plans to resume Acharya’s shoot after which he would take up the remake of Vedhalam.