Day3: “Fight over the topic of food” is a common theme in Bigg boss

Bigg boss day 3 started with a confrontation and prolonged altercations. Fighting for food or on the topic of food has become a very common theme in Bigg boss. In fact in 2nd week of season-2, the fight on the same topic completely changed the game and Kaushal’s prospects in that season. A similar fight happened in this season too, though it is not as intense as the fight in the previous season.

Fight over food again:

Sohail and Ariyana, who were in the secret room for the first 2 days, came out of the secret room finally. They came out with a disappointment as housemates didn’t send them food since morning. As soon as they both entered the big boss house, they confronted others for not providing food. This led to a bitter argument between the secret room group and the rest of the housemates. Abhijeet showed his temper on Sohail and Ariyana. Later, Sohail & Ariyana mingled with other housemates.

Prolonged discussion over Ariyana asking others to feed:

Once the fight is over Ariyana wanted someone to feed her. But the housemates suspected it could be a task on her part and whoever falls for her trap may get into trouble. So, they hesitated to positively respond to her request. Akhil Sarthak showed his willingness to feed Ariyana but housemates warned him. He later cried and said he never fed even his own family members but wanted to feed Ariyana but was stopped by all others. Finally, Karate Kalyani fed her saying, she is willing to take the risk of getting evicted for feeding someone. After this incident, there was a prolonged discussion on this incident.

Most of the housemates found fault with Kalyani for feeding Ariyana. But she kept on defending by saying she had hard times in life and knows the pain of hunger and so she could not stop feeding Ariyana given the fact that she didn’t eat since morning. When TV9 Devi differed with Kalyani on this, Kalyani again cried. But as the audience knows, Bigg boss didn’t give Ariyana any task of getting pampered of getting fed by the housemates. The same question was put forward by her roommate Sohail, but she replied “Naa ishtam (it’s my wish)’.

Gangavva punches today:

Gangavva is innocent but yet she is entertaining the audience with her punch lines. In the previous episode, her punch on Karate Kalyani that ‘the teacher is collecting the fees but not ensuring her students pass’ gone viral. In today’s episode, after doing a small workout, Noel told Gangavva that he wanted to take a shower as he is tired. Gangavva asked what work did he do since morning to get ‘so tired’. This punch line on Noel evoked laughs from the housemates. Later, when Ariyana offered Gangavva to apply lipstick that matches her saree, she refused. But the way she is talking frankly is entertaining housemates as well as the audience.

Overall, it’s an entertaining episode.