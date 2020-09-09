RRR’s letter to CM Jagan for all-party MPs meet

YSRCP rebellious MP Raghu Rama Raju (RRR) wrote a tricky letter to Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy, asking for holding a meeting of Andhra Pradesh MPs ahead of the Parliament session. He pointed out that it has been a long-standing tradition for any Chief Minister in any State to hold such meetings. Such meetings would help list out various projects and problems that would require to be highlighted in the Parliament for getting justice for the people of the State.

Rajugaru was still claiming himself to be a part and parcel of the YSRCP. But, he was making appeals to the CM through the open media statements even on sensitive matters. RRR’s revolt began on the issue that the CM had not given him a personal interview to discuss people’s problems. Later, he raised his voice against sand shortage and its grave impact on all sections of people. Now, RRR was bringing pressure on the CM to hold all-party MPs meet to discuss AP’s issues.

Rajugaru is right that it would be possible to get a better focus on AP issues in the Parliament if the CM gives a specific agenda to the MPs regardless of their political affiliations. For chalking out that agenda, an MPs meet should have to be held. However, it is a well known fact that the Chief Minister would care little for the legislature houses. Even when he was the Opposition leader, Mr. Jagan spent most of the time taking part in his Padayatra rather than highlighting people’s issues in the Assembly. No doubt, RRR was conscious of these facts but still he was writing letters obviously to embarrass the ruling YSRCP in every way possible.