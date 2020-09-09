HC issues notice to centre, state on religious structures demolition

The Telangana High Court on Wednesday issued notices to the Union Government, State Government, Waqf Board and the Commissioner Endowments on a petition seeking re-building of the religious places, situated within the Telangana State Secretariat building, that were allegedly torn down during the demolition of the building.

Hearing a petition by High Court advocate Khaja Aijazuddin, the court on Wednesday asked the Assistant Solicitor General of India and Advocate General of Telangana to file their counter-affidavits in the matter by October 1, 2020. The matter has now been listed for hearing on October 8, 2020.

The petitioner alleged that the two mosques and one temple, situated within the Secretariat building were damaged during the demolition process without complying with mandatory norms.

In his plea, the petitioner contended that the temple too was demolished without compliance of the Endowments Act and the same was violated resulting in the demolition of the temple. He also argued that it is incumbent upon the government to rebuild the structures at the same place where they previously stood.

The High Court found fault with the state government in not following that mandatory compliance of the provisions of Waqf Act 1995 while demolishing the mosques.