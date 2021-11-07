Pic Talk: Sunil’s Stunning Look From Pushpa

Sunil is playing one of the main antagonists in Pushpa: The Rise and he has undergone a visible makeover for his role in the film. Today, the makers have unveiled Sunil’s character introduction poster, which gives a glimpse of the same.

Sunil looks all things stunning in the poster as he portrays the ‘baddie’ look with his facial expressions and body language.

Sunil will be seen as Mangalam Srinu in the Allu Arjun starrer. He will be locking horns with Allu Arjun in the film.

Pushpa: The Rise is hitting the big screens on the 17th of December this year. The Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil starrer is funded by Mythri Movie Makers.