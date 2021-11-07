‘Reddy war’ to bag top post in AICC

Two top Reddy leaders in Congress from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are in the race to bag the coveted post of General Secretary in AICC (All India Congress Committee).

While one is N.Kiran Kumar Reddy, the last Chief Minister of Undivided Andhra Pradesh, the other is N.Uttam Kumar Reddy, Nalgonda Lok Sabha member and former TPCC chief.

The Congress high command has recently decided to reorganise party structure across the country.

With this, there is heavy competition to bag coveted posts in the party at national level.

Uttam worked as minister in Kiran’s cabinet. Kiran quit Congress in 2014 to protest then Congress-led UPA government’s decision to bifurcate AP.

Though Kiran launched his own party ‘Jai Samaikyandhra’ and contested Assembly polls in 2014, he closed the party soon after his party drew a blank in election results in 2014

After remaining inactive from politics for four years, Kiran rejoined Congress in 2018 in the presence of Rahul Gandhi.

Kiran is now lobbying hard to secure AICC general secretary post as Congress high command wants to nominate only one from Telugu States.