Now, Komatireddy plans to bring by poll to shock KCR!

The TRS party and Telangana Chief Minister K.Chandrasekhar Rao are yet to recover from the shocking defeat in the recent Huzurabad Assembly by poll in the hands of BJP.

Speculations are rife in Congress circles that Munugode MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy is planning to bring yet another by poll in Telangana by submitting resignation to his MLA post soon.

Rajagopal wants to quit Congress too and join BJP and contest as BJP candidate in Munugode by poll after his resignation.

He wants to follow in Etela Rajender’s footsteps and defeat TRS in by poll.

The TRS is currently in a weak position after Huzurabad bypoll defeat and BJP and Rajagopal wants to deal another deadly blow to TRS and KCR by defeating TRS in by poll.

Rajagopal had earlier announced his plans to join BJP two years ago but kept quiet later as political situation in Telangana was not favourable then to join BJP.

Now that there is josh in BJP after Huzurabad victory, Rajagopal feels that time is ripe to join BJP.