Pic Talk: Tamannaah sizzles for a Travel Magazine

Milky beauty Tamannaah is an ageless beauty and the actress hiked her glamour show in the recent times. She is romancing several veteran actors as she is inching into her forties. The recent glamorous clicks of Tamannaah went viral very soon. The actress is also dating Bollywood actor Vinay Verma and they are expected to make it official soon. Tamannaah sizzled for the travel magazine ‘Travel + Leisure’. She looked gorgeous in a green short skirt and the photo shoot took place in Singapore. The actress posted a bunch of clicks on her Instagram page. She is currently shooting for Chiranjeevi’s Bhola Shankar which will release on August 11th across the globe.

