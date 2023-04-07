Where is Pushpa: Allu Arjun and Sukumar promise Big

Advertisement

After the super success of Pushpa: The Rise, Allu Arjun and Sukumar are focused on the second installment of the film titled Pushpa: The Rule. Marking the occassion of Allu Arjun’s birthday, the makers unveiled a video byte ‘Where is Pushpa’. The video lasts for 3 minutes and 15 seconds and gives out the glimpse of the second part. An injured Pushpa escapes with bullet wounds from the Tirupathi jail and the rest is all about if he is alive or dead. His supporters keep protesting for days and Shekawat faces the heat. Finally, Pushpa gets captured on a camera that is installed for tigers.

The surprise has to be seen in the video. The video glimpse hints that Allu Arjun and Sukumar have something bigger than the first one. The visuals are fantastic and Pushpa: The Rule is filmed on a larger scale. The makers did not announce the release date but there are strong talks that Pushpa: The Rule will hit the screens in summer 2024. Rashmika Mandanna, Sunil, Fahadh Faasil and Anasuya will be seen in other important roles in Pushpa: The Rule. The film is produced by Mythri Movie Makers.