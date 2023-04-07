Dasara 8 days Worldwide Collections – Nears 100cr gross

Dasara had a good extended first week with a worldwide gross of 97 Cr. Worldwide distributor share is at 54.60 Cr. The film will breach the 100cr gross mark today and will become the first Nani film to cross the mark. It is a profitable venture for Nizam, ROI (Telugu) & Overseas buyers but the AP area needs a solid run in the coming weeks to reach the breakeven mark. Also, this is the first Nani film to cross the 50cr share mark.

Area 8 days Worldwide Collections Worldwide extended weekend collections Day 2 worldwide collections Day1 Worldwide Collections Nizam 21.95 Cr (including GST) 18.28 Cr (including GST) 10.22 Cr (including GST) 6.74 Cr (including GST) Ceeded 4.20 Cr 3.60Cr 2.15 Cr 1.51 Cr UA 3.91Cr (including GST) 3.46Cr (including GST) 2.10 Cr (including GST) 1.48 Cr (including GST) Guntur 2.32 Cr (including GST) 2.16Cr (including GST) 1.50 Cr (including GST) 1.24 Cr (including GST) East 1.94 Cr 1.73Cr 1.13 Cr 0.86 Cr Krishna 1.78 Cr (including GST) 1.57Cr (including GST) 0.99 Cr (including GST) 0.72 Cr (including GST) West 1.23 Cr 1.04Cr 0.70 Cr 0.54 Cr Nellore 0.81 Cr 0.71Cr 0.44 Cr 0.33 Cr AP/TS 38.15 Cr (33.60 Cr excluding GST) 32.55Cr (28.70 Cr excluding GST) 19.23 Cr (17.03 Cr excluding GST) 13.42 Cr (11.92 Cr excluding GST) ROI 7.15 Cr 5.60Cr 2.70 Cr 1.80 Cr OS 9.40 Cr 8.30Cr 5.80 Cr 4.40 Cr Worldwide Share 54.70 Cr (50.15 Cr excluding GST) 46.45 Cr (42.60 Cr excluding GST) 27.73 Cr (25.53 Cr excluding GST) 19.62 Cr (18.12 Cr excluding GST) WorldWide Gross 97 Cr 78Cr 45.60 Cr 31.3 Cr Pre-Release Business 47 Cr 47Cr 47 Cr 47 Cr