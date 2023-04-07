Dasara 8 days Worldwide Collections – Nears 100cr gross

Dasara had a good extended first week with a worldwide gross of 97 Cr. Worldwide distributor share is at 54.60 Cr. The film will breach the 100cr gross mark today and will become the first Nani film to cross the mark. It is a profitable venture for Nizam, ROI (Telugu) & Overseas buyers but the AP area needs a solid run in the coming weeks to reach the breakeven mark. Also, this is the first Nani film to cross the 50cr share mark.

Area8 days Worldwide CollectionsWorldwide extended weekend collections Day 2 worldwide collections Day1 Worldwide Collections
Nizam21.95 Cr (including GST)18.28 Cr (including GST)10.22 Cr (including GST)6.74 Cr (including GST)
Ceeded4.20 Cr3.60Cr2.15 Cr1.51 Cr
UA3.91Cr (including GST)3.46Cr (including GST)2.10 Cr (including GST)1.48 Cr (including GST)
Guntur2.32 Cr (including GST)2.16Cr (including GST)1.50 Cr (including GST)1.24 Cr (including GST)
East1.94 Cr1.73Cr1.13 Cr0.86 Cr
Krishna1.78 Cr (including GST)1.57Cr (including GST)0.99 Cr (including GST)0.72 Cr (including GST)
West1.23 Cr1.04Cr0.70 Cr0.54 Cr
Nellore0.81 Cr0.71Cr0.44 Cr0.33 Cr
AP/TS38.15 Cr (33.60 Cr excluding GST)32.55Cr (28.70 Cr excluding GST)19.23 Cr (17.03 Cr excluding GST)13.42 Cr (11.92 Cr excluding GST)
ROI 7.15 Cr5.60Cr2.70 Cr1.80 Cr
OS9.40 Cr8.30Cr5.80 Cr4.40 Cr
Worldwide Share54.70 Cr (50.15 Cr excluding GST)46.45 Cr (42.60 Cr excluding GST)27.73 Cr (25.53 Cr excluding GST)19.62 Cr (18.12 Cr excluding GST)
WorldWide Gross97 Cr78Cr45.60 Cr31.3 Cr
Pre-Release Business47 Cr47Cr47 Cr47 Cr

