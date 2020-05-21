Rana gets engaged to Miheeka

Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj are very much in love. The duo decided to get married and they got a nod from their parents. Rana and Miheeka got engaged in a private ceremony last evening. Rana shared the pictures from the event and the duo looked stunning in traditional attire with all smiles. Rana and Miheeka make a perfect couple and the wedding date will be announced very soon. There are talks that the wedding will take place in December.

Rana is working on various projects and is overlooking the production responsibilities of Suresh Productions. Miheeka is an interior designer and she owns an event management firm in Mumbai. Good luck to both these aspiring youngsters.