PM studied in Gujarati medium, became global leader: RRR

YSRCP ‘rebel’ Lok Sabha MP from Narsapuram RaghuramaKrishnam Raju has unleashed a fresh attack on Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Making a scathing attack on the government’s move to introduce English medium education in government primary schools, Raju in his inimitable style asked Jagan Mohan Reddy, “The chief minister thinks if children are taught in English medium everyone will become like him. I remind Jagan Mohan Reddy that Narendra Modi studied in Gujarati medium and yet emerged as a powerful global leader. The constitution gave the freedom and liberty to people to study in a medium of their choice. It is fallacy to think that the ruling YSRCP can defy the constitution and rewrite it.”

Raju said it is unfortunate that the YSRCP government is even finding fault with the Supreme Court observations on English medium education in government primary schools. “The Jagan media is even directly attacking the Supreme Court. This is undesirable and most unfortunate,” he said.

Batting for mother tongue, Raju said there is nothing wrong if one learns English, but the foundation of primary education should be in one’s native language or mother tongue. “English is essential, but first learn Telugu. Please do not take away the fundamental rights of people by impose English education on them,” he said.

In April this year, the Andhra Pradesh High Court had set aside the order for government schools to convert the medium of instruction from Telugu To English. The Jagan government challenged the HC verdict in the Supreme Court seeking a stay on the HC ruling. The apex court had refused to grant a stay on the HC verdict.