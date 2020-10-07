2019-2020 Jagan’s Quid Pro Quo II period: Yanamala

Senior TDP leader Yanamala Ramakrishnudu demanded a high-level investigation into the quid pro deals in Kakinada Special Economic Zone and Visakhapatnam Bay Park area. Yanamala alleged that Jagan and his team had acquired prime lands in Rushikonda worth Rs 300 crore in various benami deals.

After amassing huge wealth through illegal means by misusing the office of his father Y S Rajasekhara Reddy, Jagan is now back at what he is best – benami transactions and quid pro quo deals.

“According the CBI chargesheet, Jagan accepted Rs 1,172 crore from various investors as a bribe and in turn helped them get favours from the state government. The favours are mainly land, mining leases and licences for new industries. 2004-2009 can be called the Quid Pro Quo I period when Jagan had amassed massive wealth. 2019-2020 can be the Quid Pro Quo II period,” Yanamala alleged.

The CBI in its First Information Report (FIR) had named 73 firms and individuals in connection with the quid pro quo case, apart from Jagan as accused number oneand his financial advisor V Vijayasai Reddy as accused number two, Aurobindo Pharma (accused three) and Hetero (accused four), Yanamala reminded.

Aurobindo and Hetero groups were allotted more than 60 ha on lease at Rs 17.5lakh a ha in the green industrial park of APIIC at Jadcherla in Mahbubnagar without proper assessment of requirement of land, Yanamala recalled.

After acquiring lands in Kakinada SEZ through benami and quid pro quo transactions with Aurobindo Group, Jagan has now usurped the lands in Vishakapatnam Bay Park area by entering into quid pro quo deals with Hetero Group.

“During the TDP regime, we have developed an eco-tourism project and Bay Park on 76 acres of land in Rushikonda at a cost of Rs 120 crore. The land is now worth Rs 300 crore and has exchanged hands. The government is handing over around 9 acres of land which is worth Rs 225 crore. This is a benami transaction. The central government should order a high-level probe into the land deal,” Yanamala charged.

He stated that the TDP will bring the issue to the notice of the central government and demand a thorough investigation into the Vizag Bay Park area benami and quid pro quo deals.