Alia Bhatt to dub for her role for RRR

Alia Bhatt is in huge demand and is one of the highest-paid Indian actresses currently. The actress is expected to join the sets of RRR, the most awaited Indian film. Alia Bhatt will be paired beside Ram Charan and she has a powerful role assigned. Despite of the shoot getting delayed, Alia Bhatt is all excited and wants to complete the project at any cost. She even hired a Telugu tutor and is taking up Telugu lessons during her break.

The actress will turn proficient in the language by the time she completes her shoot and dubs for her role. The actress informed Rajamouli about the dubbing part and got his nod. Ram Charan and NTR resumed the shoot of RRR recently and the shoot will continue without breaks in Hyderabad. Rajamouli is keen to complete the shooting portions of RRR at the earliest. A clarity on the release date would be attained soon.