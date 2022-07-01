PM to reach Hyderabad on Saturday for BJP meet

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be arriving in Hyderabad on Saturday to attend the two-day meeting of the BJP’s national executive.

Modi, who will be reaching Hyderabad on Saturday afternoon, is likely to stay at Novotel hotel at Hyderabad International Convention Centre (HICC), the venue of the BJP conclave.

According to the schedule, the Prime Minister will reach Begumpet Airport in the city at 2.55 p.m. He will then leave for HICC by a helicopter and check in at Novotel. He will attend the BJP executive meeting from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Modi will address the meeting to be attended by 360 national executive members, including central ministers, chief ministers of various states and other key leaders.

The next day, he will attend the national executive meeting from 10 a.m. He will be present during the deliberations on key resolutions including the resolutions on political issues.

He will also give a direction to the national executive on further strengthening the party and prepare it for Assembly elections in various states later this year and next year and also for 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Modi will attend the executive till it concludes at 5 p.m. He, along with other leaders, will then reach Parade Ground in Secunderabad to address the public meeting organised by BJP’s Telangana unit.

After the public meeting, the Prime Minister will return to the hotel and on the morning of July 4 will leave for Bhimavaram in Andhra Pradesh.

This will be Modi’s third visit to Hyderabad in five months. His previous visit to the city was May 26 to participate in the annual day celebrations of the Indian School of Business (ISB). During his brief visit, he had also addressed BJP workers at Begumpet Airport.

Modi had earlier visited the city on February 5 to unveil 216-feet tall statue of equality commemorating the 11th-century Saint Ramanujacharya and to attend 50th anniversary celebrations of International Crops Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Tropics (ICRISAT) at Patancheru near here.

During his visit beginning Saturday, the Prime Minister is likely to stay at Novotel, the five-star hotel abutting HICC near Hitec City, the information technology district. The stay was earlier planned at Raj Bhavan, the official residence of the governor. However, the state police reportedly raised concern over the proposal.

As Raj Bhavan is located in the heart of the city and surrounded by busy roads, the police had recommended the Special Protection Group (SPG) to make arrangements for his stay at Novotel. The police raised the concern over the choice of Raj Bhavan in view of the recent protest there by Congress party over Enforcement Directorate (ED) summons to its leader Rahul Gandhi and the June 17 violence during anti-Agnipath protest at Secunderabad railway station.

It was pointed out that PM’s stay at Novotel will also avoid PM’s travel by road from Raj Bhavan to the national executive meet venue for two days. Travel by road would require traffic restrictions along the busy route.