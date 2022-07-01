PM to visit Bhimavaram and Gandhinagar on July 4

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Bhimavaram in Andhra Pradesh and Gandhinagar in Gujarat on July 4.

In Gandhinagar, the prime Minister will launch ‘Digital India Bhashini’, Digital India GENESIS’ and ‘Indiastack.global’. He will also dedicate ‘MyScheme’ and ‘Meri Pehchaan’ to the citizens.

On the morning of July 4, the Prime Minister will launch the year-long 125th birth anniversary celebration of legendary freedom fighter Alluri Sitarama Raju in Bhimavaram. Thereafter, in the evening, he will inaugurate the ‘Digital India Week 2022’ in Gandhinagar.

In a statement the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said that as part of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’, the Government is committed to giving due recognition to the contribution of freedom fighters and making people across the country aware of them.

“As part of the endeavour, Prime Minister Modi will launch the year-long 125th birth anniversary celebration of the legendary freedom fighter, Alluri Sitarama Raju, in Bhimavaram. The Prime Minister will also unveil a 30-feet tall bronze statue of Alluri Sitarama Raju,” the PMO said.

Born on July 4, 1897, Alluri Sitarama Raju is remembered for his fight against the British, in order to safeguard interests of the tribal communities in the Eastern Ghats region. He had led the Rampa rebellion, which was launched in 1922. He is referred to as ‘Manyam Veerudu’ (Hero of the Jungles) by the local people.

In Gandhinagar, Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate the Digital India Week 2022, whose theme is ‘Catalyzing New India’s Techade’. During the programme, he will launch multiple digital initiatives aimed at enhancing accessibility of technology, streamlining service delivery to ensure ease of living and giving a boost to startups.

The Prime Minister will launch ‘Digital India Bhashini’ which will enable easy access to the internet and digital services in Indian languages, including voice-based access, and help the creation of content in Indian languages.

The key intervention in building AI based language technology solutions for Indian languages will be the creation of multilingual datasets. Digital India Bhashini will enable massive citizen engagement to build these datasets through a crowdsourcing initiative called BhashaDaan.

Prime Minister Modi will launch ‘Digital India GENESIS’ (Gen-next Support for Innovative Startups) – a National Deep-tech Startup Platform, to discover, support, grow and make successful startups in Tier-II and Tier-III cities of India. A total outlay of Rs 750 crore has been envisaged for the scheme.

He will also launch ‘Indiastack.global’ – a global repository of key projects implemented under India Stack like Aadhaar, UPI, Digilocker, CowiN Vaccination Platform, Government e MarketPlace (GeM), DIKSHA Platform and Ayushman Bharat Digital Health Mission.

The Prime Minister will dedicate to the citizens ‘MyScheme’ – a service discovery platform facilitating access to Government Schemes. It aims to offer a one-stop search and discovery portal where users can find schemes that they are eligible for.

He will also dedicate to the citizens ‘Meri Pehchaan’- National Single Sign On for One Citizen Login. National Single Sign-On (NSSO) is a user authentication service in which a single set of credentials provides access to multiple online applications or services.

The Prime Minister will also announce the first cohort of 30 Institutions to be supported under the Chips to Startup (C2S) Programme. The C2S Programme aims to train specialized manpower in the area of design of semiconductor chips at Bachelors, Masters and Research level, and act as a catalyst for growth of Start-ups involved in semiconductor design in the country.

It offers mentoring at organisational level and makes available State-of-the-art facilities for design to the institutions. This is part of the India Semiconductor Mission to build a strong design ecosystem in semiconductors.