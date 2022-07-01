Bimbisara Trailer releasing on July 4

Advertisement

Bimbisara is touted to be a socio-fantasy actioner and big budget project, in which Nandamuri Kalyan Ram is playing the lead role. The makers have already released the first look and teaser from the movie which triggered huge curiosity among the audiences.

Keeping the excitement rolling, the makers have released a fiery glimpse. The trailer date was announced in a unique way. The makers teased the audience with a dialogue and trailer flash cuts. The sample gives an idea of how massive the trailer will be.

The text “A Time Travel From Evil To Good.” from both the teaser and the glimpse raises those expectations. The magnificent trailer for Bimbisara will be released on July 4, and the makers are planning massive promotions for the film’s upcoming release.

Bimbisara is directed by Mallidi Vashist, and it also stars Catherine Tresa, Samyuktha Menon, Warina Hussain, Vennela Kishore, Brahmaji, and Srinivasa Reddy.

The film has music composed by Chirantan Bhatt, MM Keeravani scoring the back ground music and is produced by Hari Krishna K for NTR Arts. Chota K Naidu is the cinematographer of the project. Bimbisara releasing worldwide on August 5.