Raghurama gets relief to attend PM meet at Bhimavaram

YSR Congress rebel MP K Raghurama Krishnam Raju on Friday finally secured AP High Court protection for his visit to Bhimavaram in West Godavari district on July 4. He would be participating in the meeting to be addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is scheduled to unveil the statue of revolutionary freedom fighter Alluri Sitarama Raju.

Raghurama Krishnam Raju had been trying to attend the meeting as the local MP and had secured clearance from the Prime Minister’s Office. He also tried to arrive here by a helicopter but was scared of AP police arresting him on the pending cases.

The MP is facing several cases for his anti-government comments in the media over the last two-and-a-half years. While there are official cases registered against him by the state police, some sections of the people have also filed cases against him for his alleged derogatory remarks against them.

The High Court too had given permission to the CID to question the MP in Hyderabad in some of these cases. However, fearing arrest by the police, the MP moved a lunch motion in the high court on Friday seeking direction to the police not to arrest him on July 4th and 5th as he had to attend the Prime Minister’s meeting.

The court had directed the state police not to book any cases against the MP on those two days. The court also directed the police to follow the procedure. The court asked the police to adhere to the rules and not to arrest him on those two days.

Raghurama Krishnam Raju had been speaking against the government for the past ten days expressing fears of his possible arrest. He also made several attempts to get security from the Central government, SPG and the Union Home Ministry besides the Prime Minister’s Office.

Now that the MP has the protection from the high court, it is to be seen how the AP police would make their next move.