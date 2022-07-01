Will Vangaveeti Radha go back to Jana Sena?

The politics of former MLA Vangaveeti Radha Krishna have been quite interesting. He has been missing the bus in the eleventh hour, except in 2004, when his father’s friend Dr Y S Rajasekhar Reddy was at the helm.

While late Vangaveeti Mohana Ranga had been a successful mass leader, the son turned out to be a failure. Having started his political career at an early age in the Congress, he moved to the Praja Rajyam Party of Chiranjeevi in the 2009 elections. He lost the elections.

After the defeat and subsequent launch of the YSR Congress, Radha moved into the party and was admired by Jagan Mohan Reddy as the two families had a long relationship. But, the journey in the YSR Congress did not take long. He contested from the Vijayawada East Assembly constituency on the YSR Congress ticket in the 2014 elections and lost the battle.

After the defeat in the 2014 elections, he moved away from the YSR Congress and spent a few months as independent leader. Giving a rude shock to the followers of his father, the one-time MLA joined the TDP before the 2019 elections. However, the TDP did not give him a ticket in the elections.

Now, it is said that Radha is looking towards the Jana Sena ahead of the 2024 general elections. Jana Sena political affairs committee chairman Nadendla Manohar had closeted with Radha Krishna in Vijayawada on Friday. The meeting assumed political significance as Radha’s followers leaked the information stating that Radha would soon join the Jana Sena.

Having changed several parties, what influence would Radha have in Vijayawada elections to make any difference is to be seen!