The Warriorr Trailer: Swag & Style

Ustaad Ram Pothineni and Krithi Shetty starrer action entertainer ‘The Warriorr’ is one of the much-awaited Telugu films of 2022. Helmed by mass director N Lingusamy, the makers have finally unveiled the trailer and it looks every bit appealing. Director Boyapati Sreenu launched Telugu trailer at Anantapur event. Tamil trailer is unveiled by Prince Siva Karthikeyan through social media.

Ram Pothineni’s stylish cop look, stunts and the face off between Satya and Guru are the major highlights. The action sequences of Antagonist Aadhi Pinisetty, followed by the dialogue exchange between Ram Pothineni and Aadhi gives a crazy mass vibe.

After a series of action chunks, the story shifts to a chill mode, where Ram Pothineni meets Krithi Shetty. Krithi Shetty added the romantic vibe to the trailer. RAPO’s dialogue, “Operation starts,” gives goosebumps. There are many such punch lines in the trailer. The trailer is packed with complete mass moments.

The Warriorr trailer is a complete package and has all the elements to become a massy blockbuster. Krithi and Ram Pothineni’s chemistry looks magical. The music by Devi Sri Prasad blends well with the situations and the chartbuster songs already creating mass sensation in YouTube. Now this massive trailer added to record breaking list. The story of the film revolves around the war between ruthless Guru and honest IPS Satya, and the trailer gives us a glimpse of many heavy-duty action scenes.

The massy potboiler is written and directed by Lingusamy. Srinivasaa Chitturi produced the film under the banner of Srinivasaa Silver Screen. Aadhi Pinisetty played the role of the antagonist. Devi Sri Prasad composed the music for the film. Sujith Vaassudev is the cinematographer, and Navin Nooli is the editor.