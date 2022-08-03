Pokiri Earnings to be donated for Charity

Superstar Mahesh Babu fans are all set to celebrate the birthday of their favorite star in a grand manner. A grand re-release of Pokiri is planned and the film will have a theatrical release in a decent number of theatres in Telugu states and overseas. Most of the shows are getting sold out in minutes after the bookings are opened. The Team of Mahesh Babu is co-ordinating with the distributors all over and the schedules are out. The entire revenue generated from the theatrical revenue of Pokiri will be donated for the charity activities done by Mahesh Babu Foundation.

Mahesh Babu has been active in charity and he is donating a part of his earnings for the needy. Now the collected funds through Pokiri special shows will be donated for his charity and will be used by the organization. Mahesh Babu and his family are currently holidaying in Switzerland and he is expected to return back home soon. On his return, he will join the sets of Trivikram’s film. The movie is aimed for summer 2023 release.