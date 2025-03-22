x
Home > Politics

Police File Case Based on YS Viveka Murder Accused Sunil Yadav’s Complaint

Published on March 22, 2025 by swathy

Police File Case Based on YS Viveka Murder Accused Sunil Yadav’s Complaint

Pulivendula police have registered a case following a complaint by Sunil Yadav, an accused in the Viveka murder case. The case was filed early this morning after Sunil alleged that he and his mother were portrayed cruelly in the recently released film “Hathya” (Murder).

In his complaint, Sunil stated that certain scenes from the “Hathya” movie are being circulated by some individuals in WhatsApp groups, particularly the “YS Avinash Anna Youth” group and the “YSRCP Kadapa Social Media” WhatsApp group.

Sunil Yadav informed police that suspicious individuals have been loitering near his house. Based on his complaint, Pulivendula police have registered cases against five people.

The police have filed cases against Pawan Kumar, the admin of the “YS Avinash Anna Youth” WhatsApp group, as well as the director, producer, and writer of the “Hathya” movie.

