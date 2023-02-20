Police officials need to undergo reorientation classes, says Varla

TDP politburo member and senior party leader, Varla Ramaiah, on Monday felt that the time has come for the senior police officials in the State to undertake reorientation classes since they are functioning under the directions of Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, totally malaigning the whole system.

Talking to media persons, Ramaiah said that the entire police setup in the State got divided into two sections, one which is toeing the line of the Chief Minister and the other strictly following the norms. ”After closely observing the functioning of majority of the police officials, we have come to an understanding that these officials need to undergo reorientation classes on Indian Penal Code (IPC), police manual and other issues,” Ramaiah remarked.

Which legislation has directed the police officials to cause obstructions to TDP president, Nara Chandrababu Naidu’s programmes and let off the YSRCP leaders, Ramaiah asked. He is of the opinion that the State police system, which once has won the reputation of the Scotland police has fallen to the level of taking reorientation classes is only because of Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Pointing out that the Palnadu police tied the ropes to Chandrababu’s residence when he was about to move out to meet the affected Dalits families at Atmakur and later when the TDP supremo visited Amaravathi stones were pelted at his vehicle. ”Which Act permitted the police to tie ropes to Chandrababu Naidu’s residence and to pelt stones at his vehicle,” Ramaiah questioned.

The then Director General of Police Goutam Sawang, said that the public have utilised their right to throw stones and chappals at the Opposition leader. The same DGP later had admitted it as a mistake before the court, he said and felt that had some sincere IPS officer been there in his place he would have submitted his resignation immediately.

When Chandrababu visited Visakhapatnam, the local police did not allow him to move out of the airport, Ramaiah said and stated that DGP, Rajendra Nath Reddy did not give his appointment for the past one year to any leader from the Opposition parties. Under whose directions the DGP is acting like this, he asked.

Since the police officials are acting in a totally different manner at different places, they need to undergo reorientation classes, Ramaiah remarked.