TDP office in Gannavaram attacked, Naidu condemns

The TDP office in Gannavaram town of Krishna district was attacked by miscreants who destroyed the furniture in the office and set a car on fire. The attackers were identified as the followers of local MLA Vallabhaneni Vamsi.

Vamsi had criticised TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh two days ago, following which the TDP leaders returned the criticism. Irked at TDP leaders criticising the MLA, his supporters attacked the party office on Monday.

Former chief minister and TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu condemned the attack and demanded that action should be taken against the attackers. He also asked the Governor to intervene in the atrocities being indulged in by the ruling YSRCP leaders.

Chandrababu Naidu said that Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, will certainly fall victim to his barbarous acts. What the police are doing when the ruling YSRCP leaders are indulging in such heinous acts, he asked.

Observing that there is no law and order in the State, Chandrababu Naidu expressed surprise whether the police department is totally closed or merged into YSRCP. ”Monday’s incidents are classic examples of the faction mindset of Jagan Mohan Reddy,” the TDP supremo maintained and demanded that the State Governor interfere into the incidents and initiate stringent action against the culprits.