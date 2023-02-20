BCs get lion’s share in AP MLC list from YSR Congress

Ruling YSR Congress had nominated 11 BC candidates for the MLC vacancies in the Legislative Council. Party general secretary and government advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy released the list for 18 MLC vacancies including two nominated posts, on Monday.

The YSR Congress is sure of winning all the 18 seats as the party enjoys clear majority in the local bodies and the Assembly.

The only contest now for the MLC posts is for the three graduate constituencies and two teachers constituencies spread over Raylaseema and Uttarandhra regions.

There are nine vacancies in the local bodies constituencies of Srikakulam, East Godavari, Nellore, Chittoor, Kadapa and Ananthapur districts, while there are two vacancies in the West Godavari district.

In the Assembly quota, there are seven vacancies coming up in March for which elections are also scheduled for March 13. In addition, there are two vacancies coming up in July this year in the nominated quota by the Governor.

Two castes, Vaddera from the BCs and Erukala from the STs are two castes that are entering the Upper House for the first time.

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy met the MLC candidates immediately after the announcement of their names. He told them that he had done his part of the job by giving greater representation to the BCs and other weaker sections. He asked them to do their best by getting the party retain the power in the coming elections.