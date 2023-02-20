Anil Ravipudi about NBK’s demand for Taraka Ratna

Nandamuri Taraka Ratna and Balakrishna share a great bonding. NBK is beside Taraka Ratna from the day he fell sick. Behind all this, NBK108 director Anil Ravipudi shared Balakrishna’s love towards Taraka Ratna.

Anil Ravipudi said, Balakrishna called him and demanded a nice role in the film for Taraka Ratna and before we worked over that, he passed away.

All the celebrities have their heart-whelming messages about the actor’s kind heart and his soft nature. He is staying far from films for a long time and he was planning to contest in the upcoming Andhra Pradesh assembly elections.

Taraka Ratna’s last rites are being held in Mahaprasthanam today in the presence of his family members.