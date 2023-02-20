Taraka Ratna’s family members utterly shattered

Nandamuri Taraka Ratna passed away after a prolonged fight of 23 days. All the Nandamuri family members, relatives and fans were visiting him. His wife Alekhya Reddy has fallen sick after his death and his mother cried inconsolably at the funeral. It is too heavy to watch his mother’s crying by holding Taraka Ratna’s face.

At a very young age, Taraka Ratna passed away. It is very painful to see the Nandamuri family grieving at Taraka Ratna’s mortals. The last rites were held in Mahaprasthanam. NTR, Kalyanram, Mokshagna, Chandrababu Naidu, Balakrishna and all the Nandamuri family attended the funeral and took care of the formalities.