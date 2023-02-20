Vijay Sethupathi and Abhishek Bachchan to work with Gautham Menon

Gautham Vasudev Menon is known for his filmmaking and he is one of the highly-proclaimed directors of the south film industry. After more than a decade, his directorial titled Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu starring Silambarasan got released and got applause. Now he is working on his long delayed film titled Dhruva Natchathiram, starring Vikram. Apart from this, Gautham is also planning one more multi-starrer.

Gautham Menon has already contacted Vijay Sethupathi and Abhishek Bachchan for the project. As per sources, both the actors are okay to go ahead with the film and both the actors will be projected in very larger-than-life characters. Once the final draft is ready, the actors are going to sign the project and announce it officially.