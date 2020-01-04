Police terror tactics to suppress Amaravati protests

All the 29 villages in Amaravati Capital City area are aggressively standing up against the police atrocities. All sections of villagers including women and children are protesting in the streets against YCP police excesses. They are refusing to stop their 3-weeks-old anti-Capital shifting agitation despite terror tactics being employed by the police. Now, the police are forcefully entering streets and houses in Velagapudi and other villages. The residents were also harassed with searches in bedrooms, bathrooms and everywhere. The police attack on women in Mandadam villages made the local people angrier. Women protesters suffered injuries. The police provoked them by using nasty and indecent language against the women residents. Some women protesters lost their jewellery when the police attacker them inside the police van.

National Women’s Rights Commission Chairperson Rekha Sharma has promised to order a probe into the police atrocities on women protesters in Amaravati. The anti-Capital shifting protesters are demanding resignation of CM Jaganmohan Reddy asking him to face the elections once again. The Amaravati farmers are also demanding the imposition of the President’s Rule in AP as CM Jagan Reddy is presiding a reign of terror in the state. Jagan Reddy and YCP leaders are oppressing the people only to increase their wealth and hide their failures.