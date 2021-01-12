Police, the favourite comeback role of Tollywood heroes

Ravi Teja’s recent movie Krack is running towards becoming a blockbuster. As Ravi Teja tasted success after several flops, with the role of police officer, many movie analysts as well as audiences are wondering whether police officer role is the favourite role for Tollywood heroes when they want to comeback into track from the streak of flops. Details as below.

Police roles and comeback movies:

Pawan Kalyan, started a series of flop movies with Johnny in 2003. He faced flop after a flop for almost a decade until Gabbar Singh released in 2012, the movie in which he played police officer, lifted him out of those flops. Even though there were some average movies during that decade, it was Gabbar Singh that have him a genuine break.

The same goes with Mahesh Babu, who faced series of flops between 2006 and 2012 and he didn’t have a hit after Pokiri as he started series of flops with Sainikudu. It was Dookudu, in which he played the role of police officer , that brought him his past glory again.

Even Jr NTR also has tasted the similar experience. In his own words, he faced flops for one ‘Pushkaram’ I.e 12 years after Simhadri. It is ‘Temper’ movie in which he played as police officer, pulled him out of the flops. Most recently Ravi Teja also tasted success after four long years of failures with Krack movie, in which he too played police role.

But it is not always true:

As there are several examples like this in Tollywood, there’s an opinion among the makers as well Tollywood heroes that, police role is perfect r pole for comebacks. However, it is only partially true. There are several movies in which heroes played as police officers and yet faced another failure. For example, Pawan Kalyan’s much hyped Puli movie failed to pull him out of the flops. Even Ravi Teja’s flop movie “Touch Chesi Choodu” also has him in police officer role. Several other heroes like Rajasekhar etc have played roles of police officers in movies like Kalki and yet couldn’t end the streak of flops.

So, the key is:

The key seems to be right mix of entertainment and mass elements. Gabbar Singh, Temper, Dookudu and Krack have ample entertainment which was missing in movies like Puli and touch chesi choodu. As the police officer role has ample scope for action and mass elevations, if it is properly mixed with right dose of entertainment, the movie is bound to entertain wide range of audience provided it has some decent story line.