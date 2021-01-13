Trivikram’s most emotional speech till date

Top director and writer Trivikram attended as the special guest for the pre-release event of Ram’s upcoming movie RED. During his speech, Trivikram turned quite emotional and lauded his mentor and producer Sravanthi Ravikishore for the support he lent during the initial days of his career. Trivikram also revealed about the passion, the vision of Ravikishore for Telugu cinema. He could not wait to touch the feet of Ravikishore and turned emotional once he is done with the speech.

“Those are the days I was left with no offers after the release of Swayamvaram. I got a call from Ravikishore garu to write the dialogues for Nuvve Kavali. We fought, argued, worked together and spent a great time in his office for years. That journey for Nuvve Kavali, Nuvve Nuvve and Nuvvu Naku Nachav was memorable and this was the best phase in my career. He changed the climax of Nuvve Kavali and proved that I am wrong. After watching Devadas, I called up Ravikishore garu and informed that Ram is a live wire. He soon got the tag of Energetic Star. Hope he will do many more memorable films in his career” told Trivikram.

There are speculations that Trivikram will soon direct Ram but there is no news about the project as of now. RED is releasing across the globe tomorrow and the film is directed by Kishore Tirumala.